O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in RingCentral by 2.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in RingCentral by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,764. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $405.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -321.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,254.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.65.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

