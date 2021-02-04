O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.34. 238,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

