O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,144 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fastly worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Pritchard Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,518,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,886. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.62. 75,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,136. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.