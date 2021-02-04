O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.58.

Twilio stock traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.49. 44,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.65. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

