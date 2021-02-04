O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock worth $155,469,594 over the last quarter.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 915,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,890. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

