O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 775.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,089 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 3,432.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 103,845 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 35.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth $2,938,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

NTES stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $122.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,036. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.09.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

