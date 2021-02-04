O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $66,353,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,705,000 after purchasing an additional 345,620 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.57. 24,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,418. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

