O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zynga worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 403,961 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Zynga stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 566,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,249,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,137,949 shares of company stock valued at $20,730,147. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

