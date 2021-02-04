O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 24,153 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 683,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The company has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

