O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 7,060 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.0% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 36.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,446 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 346.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.91. 73,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

