O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 9,844 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -145.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,031.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,650 shares of company stock worth $72,353,557. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

