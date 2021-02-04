O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 103,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total transaction of $181,275.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $586.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.49, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $588.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $538.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

