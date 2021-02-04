O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 31.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $315.73. The stock had a trading volume of 105,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.84. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $370.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.56.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

