OAX Reaches Market Cap of $13.60 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $765,863.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01263003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.59 or 0.05582859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

