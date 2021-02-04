Observer Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01263003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.59 or 0.05582859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Observer

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars.

