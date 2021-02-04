OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OERLF remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. OC Oerlikon has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.