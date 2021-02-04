OC Oerlikon’s (OERLF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OERLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut OC Oerlikon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised OC Oerlikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS OERLF remained flat at $$10.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. OC Oerlikon has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $10.40.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates in Surface Solutions and Manmade Fibers segments. The Surface Solutions segment supplies PVD coatings and other surface technologies for precision components, as well as metalworking and plastics processing tools under the Oerlikon Balzers brand; coating solutions, materials, and equipment for enhancing surfaces under the Oerlikon Metco brand; and industrial additive manufacturing solutions under the Oerlikon AM brand.

