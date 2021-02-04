OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

OceanaGold stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

