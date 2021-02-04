Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OCGN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $455.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.