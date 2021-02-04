Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $3.21. HC Wainwright now has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Ocugen shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 685,548 shares.

OCGN has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $520.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.