Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 310,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 541,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODT. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $934.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 over the last ninety days. 48.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

