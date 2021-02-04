Odyssey (OCN) Market Cap Achieves $2.01 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $272,665.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00153409 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00090773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00065334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00240853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042206 BTC.

Odyssey was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

