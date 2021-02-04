OIN Finance (OIN) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 76.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $1.56 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 40.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00154786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00093150 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065248 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00042024 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.