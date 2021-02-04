OKCash (OK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12,590.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $12,590.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,155.66 or 0.99988432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,972,322 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

