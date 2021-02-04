Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Issues Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

