Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00008119 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $701,431.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00391724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,152 coins and its circulating supply is 562,836 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.