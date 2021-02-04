Omnicell, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $128.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,743. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.23, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Omnicell by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $252,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,973,701.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

