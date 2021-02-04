Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Omnicell in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OMCL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of OMCL opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

