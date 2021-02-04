Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 10,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,429,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMC opened at $64.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

