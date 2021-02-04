On.Live One Day Volume Reaches $1,085.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $279,922.33 and approximately $1,085.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live . The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.