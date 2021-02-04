ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 21.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 673,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.90. 214,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,136. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

