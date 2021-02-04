Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $174.76

Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) (LON:ONC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.76 and traded as low as $165.11. Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) shares last traded at $169.19, with a volume of 16,852 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.32. The company has a market capitalization of £111.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.93.

In other news, insider Adam Hill bought 5,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £9,971.72 ($13,028.12). Also, insider Cheung To sold 40,000 shares of Oncimmune Holdings plc (ONC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £74,000 ($96,681.47). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,000.

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers that can help stratify patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID disease-specific stratification panels.

