Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 8.5% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s share price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.81. 1,020,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,298,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.75.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.
