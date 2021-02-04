OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $155,072.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01283728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2,201.92 or 0.05934881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005805 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000174 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,111,173 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

