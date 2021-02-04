Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $155-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.50 million.Onto Innovation also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.62-0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 402,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $251,110.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,813,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,684 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

