Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Reaches $484.41 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Ontology has a total market cap of $484.41 million and $197.62 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00185234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009349 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006761 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

