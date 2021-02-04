Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $492.20 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $492.20 million and $181.68 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054262 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.38 or 0.00204836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001924 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009622 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007972 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

