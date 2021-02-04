Opacity Trading 267.6% Higher Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 72.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 267.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $463,636.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00055113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00152374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00087074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00065684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00241443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041782 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.