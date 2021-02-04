Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Up 3%

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). 2,432,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,264,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.75 ($0.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.48. The firm has a market cap of £170.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.97.

Open Orphan Company Profile (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a clinical research organization pharmaceutical services company with a focus on virology, vaccine studies, and orphan drugs in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Singapore. It operates a virtual rep, a pharmaceutical commercialization platform for rare/orphan disease space; and develops Genomic Health Data platform, a collection of infectious disease progression data.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.