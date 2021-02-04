Open Predict Token (OPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,265.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00067540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01300903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00056368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,180.84 or 0.05869588 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

