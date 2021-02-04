OpenDAO Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $2.02 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.01282119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.53 or 0.06050734 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

