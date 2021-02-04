Opium (OPIUM) Hits Market Cap of $81.70 Million

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded up 362.8% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.63 or 0.00052392 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $81.70 million and approximately $807,858.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00053723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00143665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00106913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00239735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Buying and Selling Opium

Opium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.