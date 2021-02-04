Opium Price Hits $18.33 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Opium has traded up 265.6% against the US dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $76.28 million and approximately $795,010.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $18.33 or 0.00049284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00151950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00042278 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

Opium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

