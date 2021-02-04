Oppenheimer Comments on Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

BAC stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

