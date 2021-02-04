Oppenheimer Weighs in on Baidu, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Baidu in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

BIDU stock opened at $251.28 on Thursday. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.86.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Baidu by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

