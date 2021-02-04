OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $51.58. Approximately 294,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 199,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a PE ratio of -135.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,032 shares of company stock valued at $792,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $8,132,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

