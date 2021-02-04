Oraichain Token (ORAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $1.25 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token token can now be purchased for approximately $33.84 or 0.00091340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00149327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00243090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token’s total supply is 23,037,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,541 tokens. The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

Oraichain Token Token Trading

Oraichain Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

