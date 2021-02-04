Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 2,371,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 804,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORMP. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Aegis raised their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $257.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 424.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $51,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

