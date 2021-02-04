Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Shares Up 1.7%

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B) was up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.90. Approximately 4,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.91 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.94.

About Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B)

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

