Orca Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,437 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 428,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 228,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

